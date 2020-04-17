Trouble & Jeezy Turn Haters To Stone On "Medusa"

In 2018, Trouble proved himself to be a capable leading man on the haunting street reflection Edgewood, produced in its entirety by Mike WiLL Made-It. Now, Big Skoob has returned with his upcoming album Thug Luv, which finds him linking up with Atlanta legend Jeezy for the brand new single "Medusa." Off the bat, the mythological banger kicks off on a wild note, thanks to a strange yet hard-hitting instrumental from Big Papito.

Trouble slides though on an energetic note, his playful delivery as heavy as his drawl. "Get off my dick bitch, damn ho I gotta pee-pee," he raps. "I had a shootout, who picked the youngin's up? that was me-me / keep getting that paper, I don't want you talking about free me." One of the biggest differences on this recent batch of music is Trouble's willingness to experiment with his cadence, revealing an unexpected versatility in his delivery. On the other hand, Jeezy keeps it solid as per usual, his authority never leaving itself open to be questioned.

Check out the new banger from Trouble and Jeezy now, and keep an eye out for Big Skoob's new Thug Luv album coming soon.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Get off my dick bitch, damn ho I gotta pee-pee

I had a shootout, who picked the youngin's up? that was me-me

Keep getting that paper, I don't want you talking about free me

