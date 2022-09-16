Trophy Room is a sneaker boutique run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Over the years, Trophy Room has come through with some amazing Jordan Brand collaborations and while there has been some controversy when it comes to alleged reselling, Trophy Room continues to deliver great shoes. Now, Trophy Room is set to deliver an Air Jordan 7 as a celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary.

In the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see how this model has a red and white base, while blue and gold are sprinkled throughout. These are some of the most iconic colors to ever be placed on the Air Jordan 7, and when you mix them together like this, it makes for an awesome look. You can also see there is a Michael Jordan signature on the side near the back heel which has become a staple of the last few Trophy Room collaborations.

As of writing this article, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 collaboration does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments section down below.



