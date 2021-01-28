One of the most heavily teased sneakers over the past few months has been the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 collaboration that is supposed to be released just in time for All-Star Weekend. Of course, Trophy Room is a store run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus and there have been some pretty incredible collabs to come out of the brand over the past few years. Today, official images of the new collab were released to the public, and you can check them out below.

The color blocking here is identical to the iconic "Chicago" offering although the main difference here is the fact that the red upper has a burgundy glow, with what seems to be a sparkle finish. On the midsole, we get a retro feel thanks to the yellow tint. It makes the shoe feel like it's been worn a lot, which is always something that collectors tend to appreciate.

As for the release date, this has yet to be revealed although you can expect them to drop some time within the next month. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

