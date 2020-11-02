There have been a large number of Air Jordan 1 collaborations over the years, and whenever a new one drops, fans typically go crazy for it. It is easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes of all-time and has continuously been a necessity in any sneakerhead's wardrobe, for 35 years. In 2020, numerous new Jordan 1 colorways have been released and with 2021 on the horizon, there have been plenty of teasers.

One of these teasers included a collaboration with Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room. Of course, Marcus is the son of MJ and his store has dropped quite a few dope Jumpman collabs over the years. Originally, some thought this Air Jordan 1 offering could be coming out this month, although according to Marcus Jordan himself, fans should hold off.

"Got word that people are booking travel to Orlando for November," he wrote. "@TrophyRoomStore does not have a @Jumpman23 collaboration slated for release in 2020."

While 2020 isn't a possibility, this certainly doesn't rule out a drop in 2021. As you can see in the images below, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 features a "Chicago" colorway with Michael Jordan's signature on the back heel, all while stars are placed on the outsole.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.