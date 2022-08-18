Tristan Thompson has been paying child support to Maralee Nichols amid their ongoing family court dispute, according to a new report from Page Six. The outlet claims that a legal letter sent on Wednesday reveals that the NBA star “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, on Dec. 1, 2021. Earlier this year, she stated that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided zero “financial assistance."



A source for Page Six confirmed: “Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo. It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support.”

Nichols originally filed for child support from Thompson in June 2021, claiming that the two had gotten together over his 30th birthday weekend while he was still with Khloé Kardashian. He denied the story until a DNA test proved otherwise.

In January, he confirmed that he is the father of Theo in a post on social media: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson is also the father of Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, True.

