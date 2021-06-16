mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trina Balls Out On "Receipt" Before Facing Eve For Verzuz

Aron A.
June 16, 2021 14:15
Trina has bags on bags on her new single.


The Baddest B*tch is back with some brand new heat on this fine Wednesday. Trina slid through with a brand new banger titled, "Receipts" today, capitalizing off of her upcoming Verzuz battle tonight. Trina brings out the vibrant Miami bounce vibes on this one with big flexes about her frivolous expenditure. The self-empowering anthem celebrates Trina's long money and her boss status where ever she goes.

"Look, when they put the tab down, I grab that before the n***as/ 'Cause you fuckin' with a rich bitch, this pussy seven-figures," she raps matter-of-factly on the record.

The release of her new single arrives hours before she's set to face off against Eve on Verzuz. Chances are she'll be rocking this single at some point in the evening.

Are you feeling the latest release from Trina? Sound off in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics
Aye, bring the rose in, bring the rose in
When I come through the building, bring the hoes in
Black, white, Spanish, Asian 
You ain't welcome to Miami unless you fuckin' with a Haitian

