Trina Balls Out On "Receipt" Before Facing Eve For Verzuz

The Baddest B*tch is back with some brand new heat on this fine Wednesday. Trina slid through with a brand new banger titled, "Receipts" today, capitalizing off of her upcoming Verzuz battle tonight. Trina brings out the vibrant Miami bounce vibes on this one with big flexes about her frivolous expenditure. The self-empowering anthem celebrates Trina's long money and her boss status where ever she goes.

"Look, when they put the tab down, I grab that before the n***as/ 'Cause you fuckin' with a rich bitch, this pussy seven-figures," she raps matter-of-factly on the record.

The release of her new single arrives hours before she's set to face off against Eve on Verzuz. Chances are she'll be rocking this single at some point in the evening.

Are you feeling the latest release from Trina? Sound off in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye, bring the rose in, bring the rose in

When I come through the building, bring the hoes in

Black, white, Spanish, Asian

You ain't welcome to Miami unless you fuckin' with a Haitian