Trina & LightSkinKeisha Deliver Raunchy "On His Face" Single

The title of the song alone is enough to tell you what "On His Face" is about. Miami rapper Trina is known for her direct, and sometimes vulgar, lyrics, and for fans that have grown to love her style, "On His Face" doesn't disappoint. Trina and Atlanta rapper LightskinKeisha partnered up on the track to trade verses about their lady parts and receiving oral sex. On the chorus, Trina calls herself a "greezy b*tch," adding that she smokes a blunt as she's being pleasured in the back of a Wraith.

Last month she dropped off her Ball Greezy and Nia Amber collaboration, "Redemption." The track is just one of a few singles Trina has rolled out as fans await her long-anticipated project, The One. In an interview with Huffington Post, Trina described The One as being "fun, truth, growth, maturity; beyond the 'Na’an' & 'Baddest B*tch' phase." Let us know what you think about "On His Face."

Quotable Lyrics

One question:

How do I taste? (Mmm)

Your nigga missin’ and you in your feelings

I told him it’s gettin’ late