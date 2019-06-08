Travis Thompson Returns With "Need You" Music Video

Travis Thompson dips out at the altar.

Travis Thompson is building up to a moment.

Earlier this year, the Seattle-based artist shared his outstanding RUNAWAYS project, presenting listeners with a lively output of tracks cohesively melded together. Now, Travis returns to share a new video for project single "Need You," presenting a visual crafted to match the energy.

In the clip, Travis takes on the role of a groom who abandons his bride on their wedding day as freedom calls his name. Soon, we're treated to a a full film that features wedding guests who have moved onto the reception anyway while Travis and Co. recite triumphant lines from the cut: "I'm fit to blow, and I'm fit to lead/I got shit to do, I got kids to feed/For generation come, it's a mystery/Whatcha did to me, we got history."

Watch "Need You" up top.