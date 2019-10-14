Travis Scott's highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 collab finally dropped last week, and there's already talk about what his next sneaker collaboration will be. According to reports, there's another "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 6 in the works for 2020, this time featuring a mustard yellow color scheme.

It was originally believed that the yellow version was designed exclusively for family & friends, although rumors suggest they'll be available to the public next spring in very limited quantities.

Official images of La Flame's yellow 6s have not yet surfaced but it is believed that the sneakers will include the same design as the olive green pair, featuring a black and sail-colored midsole, with a glow-in-the-dark outosle.

Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the familiar Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.