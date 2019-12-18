Travis Scott is one of the biggest names in hip-hop right now so it's only fitting that he's also one of the biggest names in sneaker culture. The Astroworld rapper has come through with a plethora of Nike and Jordan Brand collabs over the last couple of years. Most of these collabs have centered around the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Air Jordan 1, Jordan 4, and Jordan 6. For a couple of months now, it's been reported that Travis would also be working on a Nike Air Max 270 React and now, we have our first look.

Thanks to the Instagram account @koala_hsh, we have some detailed images of the sneaker in all of its glory. As you can see from the post below, the shoe will have numerous colors and textures. The upper isn't what we've come to expect from the Nike Air Max 270 React as it has been completely retooled with a wavy pattern. Numerous earthy colors have also been placed on the shoe which makes for an interesting aesthetic. "Cactus Jack" branding can be found on the back heel which is consistent with other Travis Scott x Nike collabs.

For now, there is no release date for these but stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.