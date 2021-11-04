Travis Scott is looking to drop some new music tonight and fans cannot wait to see what he has in store. Dystopia is meant to be the teaser before Utopia and we're still unsure as to whether or not we are getting a full project or perhaps just an EP. Either way, Scott has plenty of other dope projects in the world, including a new collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 1. The collab has been teased quite a bit, and now, we have official images for two colorways.

As you can see below, the two offerings in question are called "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold." One offering has more browns and beiges throughout, while the other colorway has a light yellow hue with some purple highlights placed all around the upper. Overall, both of these colorways are unique and the Cactus Jack branding certainly brings an extra bit of hype to the silhouette.

The release date for these two colorways has been pegged for December 16th with each pair selling for $160 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

