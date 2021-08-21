When Travis Scott came into the game, he was mentored by none other than Kanye West. The two got to work together on albums like Cruel Summer and Yeezus, all while Travis had his very own tracks with Ye. Over the years, Travis has been able to uphold the Kanye mantle thanks to some incredible forward-thinking albums that have changed hip-hop production into something a lot more psychedelic.

Another similarity between Travis and Kanye is the fact that both of them have made massive moves in the sneaker world. When it comes to Scott, he has released numerous new Air Jordan and Nike models that always seem to go crazy on the resale market. Travis released two new Jordans in the span of a month, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we will now be getting a Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 collab in a "Wheat" colorway. In the rendering below, you can see how this shoe will feature multiple materials all while offering that signature Flax tone that sneakerheads have come to love over the years.

As it stands, this shoe is expected to release at the end of the year and more colorways are going to be dropping on top of it. A concrete release date has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.