Coming off of Travis Scott's successful Nike Air Trainer release from this past weekend, it looks like the artist wants to keep the momentum going with his highly-anticipated Nike Air Max 1 colorways. Of course, these shoes were delayed after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival but now, Nike has decided that it is an appropriate time to move forward with their Travis-inspired projects.

This collab is dropping in two colorways including "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold." Both of these models are extremely unique as one boasts a mostly brown aesthetic while the other comes through with some beige and yellow looks. They also come with Travis' signature Cactus Jack branding, which will certainly be another big draw for all of the sneakerheads out there.

Now, it is being revealed that these shoes will drop on Friday, May 27th for a price of $150 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

