Jordan Brand has been asserting its dominance this year as one of the best sneaker brands in the world and as the year marches on, they have even more plans for big releases. Collaborations have been plentiful this year and none have been bigger than the ones with hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The Air Jordan 1 High OG and Low releases were some of the biggest of the year and sneakerheads were practically tripping over themselves to so much as get a chance to cop them. Now, the Air Jordan 6 Cactus Jack is next up on the release schedule and the hype is just as high.

There have been plenty of teasers of the shoe thus far but thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a video which shows off some of the finer details of the shoe. The olive suede and glow in the dark midsole look incredibly clean and complement each other quite nicely. Overall, it's one of the best shoes to be shown off this year and as you would expect, supply will be limited so copping these is going to be incredibly difficult.

You can expect these to drop on Saturday, September 14th for $250 USD. Will you be copping?