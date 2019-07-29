Travis Scott's career as a sneaker collaborator with Jordan Brand has been just as successful as his career as an artist. That might be a bit of a stretch but when you consider all of the shoe's he has released, you have to admit that he's great at both avenues. So far, the Astroworld rapper has dropped an Air Jordan 4, an Air Jordan 1 High OG, and an Air Jordan 1 Low. Now, Scott is delving into the Air Jordan 6 with an Olive colorway that features stash pockets similar to those on his AJ1 High.

There have been some teaser images of the shoe so far but fans have been clamoring for a proper release date. Travis likes to drop his shoes as a surprise, so, unfortunately, an official date hasn't been determined yet. According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, fans can expect a drop during the late stages of the Summer. This means these could be coming in either late August or early September, which is great news if you have been waiting on these.

If you're looking to cop these, stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.