One of the most highly-anticipated sneakers of the year is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 which hopes to build upon what La Flame has already done with Jordan Brand. This latest shoe takes the beloved AJ6 to a whole new level by dressing it in Olive suede and glow-in-the-dark midsole. There are even stash pockets near the cuff which makes it all that much more unique.

Sneakerheads have been salivating over this shoe for a while now and with a rumored release date of this Saturday, anticipation seems to be growing even more. While only adult sizes have been shown off so far, it appears as though kids will be able to get their hands on this shoe as well. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some of the official images for the Grade School sizes that will be releasing. As you can imagine, the shoe looks a lot smaller and the cuff is cut a little bit shorter.

Just like the other Travis Scott x Jordan Brand collabs, this will be limited so expect some trouble trying to cop. We will also be sure to update you on the release date as it doesn't seem to be set in stone right now.

Will you be trying to cop these for the young ones in your life?