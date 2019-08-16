Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs are among the most coveted sneakers on the market right now - and you can (if you're extremely lucky) score both of them for just $1.

StockX is giving five people in the U.S. and five people in Europe the chance to win both pairs in their size by bidding $1 on this page before 12pm ET today, August 16.

You also get the chance to gain 10x bonus entries when you refer a new friend that also places a bid. And if you don't win they won't charge you your precious $1, so you really have nothing to lose. Check out the full details in the tweet embedded below.