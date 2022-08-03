Travis Scott Introduced Us To Don Toliver On "Can't Say"

Back in 2018, Travis Scott delivered his magnum opus, Astroworld. Some will say Rodeo was a better album but there is no denying that Astroworld contains Scott's most passionate efforts to date. The branding around this album continues to be a major part of Scott's aesthetic, even with UTOPIA on the horizon.

There are a ton of memorable tracks on this project, although one of them introduced us to one of the brightest young artists in hip-hop today. Of course, that song is none other than "Can't Say" which features Don Toliver. Just one day before this album came out, Toliver came through with a genius marketing ploy as he released his Donny Womack mixtape. This way, fans could hear him on Astroworld and then go out and listen to a full body of work.

As for the song itself, we got some hypnotic production that beautifully encapsulated the vibe of Astroworld's sonic makeup. Toliver and Travis had great chemistry on the track, and it was here that Toliver showcased his melodic abilities. His hook on the song was catchy and memorable which made this the perfect introduction for an artist who has blown up over the course of the last four years.

Let us know what you think of "Can't Say," in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

No, you can't say if I'm mad or not

Smokin' hella weed, I'm on that alcohol

Shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off

I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turnin' out