Travis Scott needs no introduction, but many were quick to pose questions about his extended Cactus Jack family. Enigmatic in the best of times, it's rare to see Scott open up about his life on social media. And yet following the release of his recent and highly successful JACKBOYS EP, which doubled as a much-needed group showcase, the superstar felt compelled to voice his gratitude. With the project currently occupying Billboard's number one spot, Scott made sure to thank his fans for standing by the "family" oriented movement.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"This means a lot to me," he begins, in a heartfelt caption. "What was pack of some joints we like ended up being called an album by many. Goes number 1. (First of the decade) Not a label but a family we Call Cactus jack. Cant thank every fan that goes hard everyday enough to. Ogizzery and sick and Dave and bizz lock in brought it home. Love yallll."

You can check out his post below, and sound off in the comments -- did you give JACKBOYS a listen? If you're unaware, the collective comprises of Scott himself, Sheck Wes, Don Tolliver, DJ Chase B, and Luxury Tax. Did the project solidify any of them a place on your radar?