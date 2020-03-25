Trav Taps Tory Lanez For "Mood-Setting" Track "You Choose"

Tory Lanez has been up to all sorts of wild antics today (March 24), but he closes out another day of quarantine with the release of Trav's latest single "You Choose." Back in November 2017, Trav dropped off his single "Rolled Up" featuring Belly and Tory Lanez, so its only fitting that he connects with the Chixtape star to release a song with a laidback vibe.

"A track about late night rendezvous after clubs and drinks with the lady in his life, Trav spits over a mellosmoothe trap beat painting a picture of all the intimate things he has in store for her once they get home," a press release reads. "Lanez taps in on the single adding his unique touch offering up his own night-cap escapades. 'You Choose' is the perfect new song for listeners in need of spicing up their mood setting playlist." Check out "You Choose" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

After the club, we don't do no diners

Ran off on the plug twice, he prolly tryna find up

Not a regular n*gga so watchin' with your cameras (Cameras)

I been paranoid, I be clutchin' on my hammer (Brrr)

Yeah, yeah

Let's be honest (Let's be honest)

Rather eat your p*ssy 'fore I go to Benihana's (Benihana's)