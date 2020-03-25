Instagram Live has always pretty much been an all-out free for all, and on Tuesday (March 24), Tory Lanez decided to turn up this social distancing time into an online party. The singer-songwriter-producer has been on Instagram Live for a few hours now while being joined by a number of his fans and famous friends. Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Mariahlynn, and others have hopped on Live with Lanez, but it's his twerk competition that has grabbed attention. Recently, Boosie Badazz had women on his Live getting naked, and today, Tory has the ladies throwing that thang back as he hypes them up on a split-screen.



Cassidy Sparrow / Stringer / Getty Images

Ladies weren't shy when it came to getting on camera and twerking for the world. Tory was fitted with a microphone and was their personal hype man who came with jokes. Some viewers have been watching from the start and can't get enough of Tory's antics. As far as the twerking contestants are concerned, well, they're an eclectic bunch. One woman's boyfriend was her cameraman, another decided to show off her skills on her stripper pole that was outfitted in her room, and a third had her baby in the background.

We've pulled together a few twerking clips to show you, and these are the less...we'll say, salacious?...of the bunch. Check out Tory Lanez and the crew getting wild below.