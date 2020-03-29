mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trapboy Freddy & Yella Beezy Link Up For "Let Me Find Out"

Lynn S.
March 29, 2020 12:27
300 Entertainment300 Entertainment
300 Entertainment

Let Me Find Out
Trapboy Freddy Feat. Yella Beezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
Trapboy Freddy joins forces with fellow Dallas rapper Yella Beezy to deliver "Let Me Find Out."


Trapboy Freddy and Yella Beezy may have been briefly rumoured to have beef in the past, but whatever may or may not have transpired between them has been put to rest with their latest collaborative effort, "Let Me Find Out." The two Dallas natives delivered the sneaky single, which details a secret affair between the track's speaker and a woman cheating on her man, on Friday. The song is catchy enough to keep you entertained, with Freddy's nasally delivery of the hook, "let me find out," establishing a repeatable tagline. Yella hops on the track about halfway through, carrying on the same adulterous themes that Freddy previously established. Possessing a choppier flow, Yella's presence creates a nice contrast that still fits with the vibe of the track.

To accompany the track, Freddy and Yella also dropped some visuals, which shows the rappers surrounded by dancing women and has Freddy messing around on the piano. "Find out" for yourself if "Let Me Find Out" bangs.

Quotable Lyrics

We having our way
Might take us a trip to the Bay
Fill up with steak
Don’t even know where we gon’ stay
And when you with me, we gon' party for nothing
Would you believe that we came up from nothing

SONGS Trapboy Freddy & Yella Beezy Link Up For "Let Me Find Out"
