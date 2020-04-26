Back when theaters were open and people were allowed to attend public events, Jerry Seinfeld recorded his first stand-up comedy show in 22 years for Netflix at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Now set to finally air on May 5th titled 23 Hours To Kill, the streaming giant has decided to come through this week and share the show's first trailer.

The teaser finds the comedian acting out a James Bond spoof, complete with an eye-patched villain and a ray gun slowly approaching the bound comedian. “Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless?” he asks the crowd in the clip.

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

The special follows his pseudo-documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld on Netflix, which also followed his hit Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee talk show debuting on the platform.

Check out the trailer (below) and let us know what you think. Will you be tuning in to see Jerry’s new stand up on May 5th?