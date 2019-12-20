Coming into the 2019-20 NBA season, fans knew Trae Young was going to be a player to watch. In his rookie season, Young established himself as an impressive player who could go up against the best of them. Unfortunately, the team around him isn't so good and they have continued to struggle. Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks don't seem to have any chance at making the postseason and fans are getting restless. We recently reported on how Trae Young was upset with the support he was getting. In fact, after a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Young reportedly lashed out in the locker room.

In a new report from Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, it was stated that Young's teammates were extremely put off by his outburst and that it didn't go over well in the locker room. Now, general manager Travis Schlenk is commenting on the team's locker room and leadership issues as they pertain to Young.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“You take these guys who are 19, 20, 21 years old, and you’re asking them to be the leader of guys who are 30 years old and have been in the league for 10 years, and that’s hard,” Schlenk said. “You’re asking them to be the face of the franchise. But he’s had a lot of growth obviously on the court from this time last year to where he is now, and we’ve also seen a lot of growth off the court.”

As the season rolls on, it will be curious to see whether or not the Hawks can acquire some new pieces and try to improve this struggling team.