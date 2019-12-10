Trae Young has been one of the most exciting young players in the NBA this year although things haven't been working out for him and his team. Despite averaging over 28 points per game, the Atlanta Hawks are one of the worst teams in the league and it seems like Young is the only player doing anything on a nightly basis. Understandably, this has led to quite a bit of frustration, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In his report, Charania chronicles how Young had an emotional outburst in the Hawks locker room after a loss against the Brooklyn Nets. As he explains, this led to a quick response from Hawks executives who told Young that they would be providing him with help very soon.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For now, Young is going to have to hang tight as he waits for some better teammates. When you're a player as good as Young, you never want to be stuck on a bad team and that's exactly what's happening here with the Hawks sophomore. His situation is very much unlike that of his nemesis Luka Doncic, who is helping to build a contender in Dallas.

Stay tuned for updates on the Hawks situation as we get closer to the trade deadline.