Some surprising news came out of the NBA today as it was revealed that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons would not be allowed to participate in the All-Star Game due to a close contact testing positive for COVID-19. This close contact just so happens to be both players' personal barber, who they both met with before their flights to Atlanta. Now, there are two open spots in the game, although the NBA has made it clear that these places will not be filled as it is simply too last minute.

Of course, that didn't stop NBA Twitter from getting some jokes off as they took some shots at the likes of Trae Young, who was infamously snubbed from the festivities. Despite having a solid season thus far, the league continuously ignored Young through the selection process, and now, some fans think he deserves a spot.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The jokes that were flying around on Twitter were pretty hilarious as they completely centered around Young receiving a call from Adam Silver who reluctantly asked Young to be in the game. In all of these memes, Young gives a disrespectful "no," and it makes for a pretty humorous situation.

You can check out some of the funniest memes related to the situation, below.