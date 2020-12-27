Trae Young and Grayson Allen took their on-court beef off of the court, Sunday, after Young called Allen out on Twitter for tripping him during Saturday's matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"Damn... tell me what y’all see!! Smh," Young wrote with a video of Allen appearing to intentionally trip him. "this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow."

"Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay," Allen responded.

The Hawks went on to beat the Grizzlies 122-112 and are now 2-0 on the season.

During the preseason, the two players had to be held back from fighting after a scrappy play by the basket.

Young is off to a strong start to his third season in the league. Earlier this month, he announced that he has a signature shoe on the way:

I'm super excited. This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player. [...] I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel.

