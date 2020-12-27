Trae Young and Grayson Allen took their on-court beef off of the court, Sunday, after Young called Allen out on Twitter for tripping him during Saturday's matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies.

"Damn... tell me what y’all see!! Smh," Young wrote with a video of Allen appearing to intentionally trip him. "this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow."

"Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay," Allen responded.

The Hawks went on to beat the Grizzlies 122-112 and are now 2-0 on the season.

During the preseason, the two players had to be held back from fighting after a scrappy play by the basket.

Young is off to a strong start to his third season in the league. Earlier this month, he announced that he has a signature shoe on the way:

I'm super excited. This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player. [...] I want this shoe to represent me, I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way that I feel.

