Trae Tha Truth Gets Vulnerable On His Project "Exhale"

Erika Marie
August 23, 2019 02:16
Exhale
Trae Tha Truth

The rapper flies solo on this one.


When he's not giving back and helping students in his community, Trae Tha Truth is in the studio working on new music. On Friday, the rapper dropped off his 11th studio album with Exhale. Trae's latest effort gives listeners insight into his thought processes and what issues plague him as a man, artist, and father.

Trae's most important role in life is fatherhood, something that he recently shared helped shape his creative process when crafting Exhale. His track "Letter 2 Truth" is an outpouring of emotion to his daughter as the emcee relieves himself of the often tough rap persona exterior and shares his vulnerability with fans.

“It makes me go harder, and it gives me a new set of wings,” he told DJ Booth about how being a father has changed him as an artist. “When you a fighter, and you feel like you about to tap out, it rejuvenates you.” 

Tracklist

1. Exhale
2. Not in the Mood
3. Same Ol Love
4. How It Go
5. Even Tho Its Hard
6. Run Away
7. I Gotta Get It
8. Slidin
9. Yo Anthem
10. Nipsey
11. Letter 2 Truth
12. Feelin Dat

