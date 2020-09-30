Tory Lanez Is Unfazed In "Most High" Visuals

With "Most High," Tory Lanez comes through with some new visuals from his controversial "Daystar" album.

Slowly but surely, Tory Lanez has been returning to the public eye, a process that began with the release of his recent Daystar album. Immediately afterward, Tory was besieged with unflattering pieces from publications decrying the project, to the point where he recently put forth theories that a smear campaign was in effect. While the truth surrounding the entire situation has yet to be revealed, Tory appears content to keep the rollout coming, offering up some celebratory new visuals for "Most High."

Judging by the energy he's exuding in the clip, Tory seems entirely unfazed by the controversy surrounding his reputation. Throughout the energetic video, Tory hits the clubs, relaxes on the beach, takes questions at a podium, engages in a game of one-on-one with the devil, observing an Illuminati sacrifice in action. For those interested in his perspective, there's plenty to unpack with this one -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off. Are you still riding with Tory Lanez?