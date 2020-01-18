Tory Lanez Hops On Newcomer Brianna Cash's "Numb"

Singer-songwriter Brianna Cash's year and career are off to a tremendous start as the budding star delivers on her "Numb" debut. The cut arrives via producer Pop Wansel, charged with discovering Cash. Most ears will recognize a familiar sample pointing to Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By." A deeper look, of course, always leads us to Quincy Jones' "Summer In The City" where the recognizable bass line first appeared.

On the track, Pop delivers on an upbeat foundation for Cash's reflection on a love gone wrong before Tory dips in for the assist.

"Being in the studio with her is like being in detention with the homies," Pop told Billboard. "You’re supposed to be disciplined and getting your work done but it’s really 90 percent jokes and f---ery. After a few times of that, I knew I had to sign her. When I first worked on this song in Philly with Kennedi Lykken, I knew it was special. Brianna coming into it made it even more personal and when we all heard her voice on it, we knew it was gonna be her single."

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Should've left the second that I knew you're already gone

Crying to me like I shouldn't blame you

Begging me to stay like I'm the one

Choosing someone else when that's all you've ever done