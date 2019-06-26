It’s no secret that Tory Lanez likes to ball when he’s on he road. Whether he’s shooting unorthodox jumpers backstage or playing Drake 1 on 1 in a secret location, the Toronto singer is not afraid to lace them up on the court, and it appears he was back at it last night.

Tory was spotted playing a game of 1 on 1 with “Worth It” crooner YK Osiris, and from what we see he might’ve gotten the upper hand too. Footage has surfaced online this morning of Tory crossing OK Osiris hard, to the point where he fell down, before other clips show him hitting fade away jumpers in his face. Who knows what the final score was, but you can see the vast improvement in Tory’s game since he was roasted a couple years ago for that god-awful jumper (see here).

Check out the clips of the two playing a pick-up game (below). Who you think is the best basketball player in the rap game?