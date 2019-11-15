mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez & The-Dream Stage Elaborate Two-Part Epic "Love Ya Gyal/Love Sounds"

Mitch Findlay
November 15, 2019 09:30
766 Views
91
5
CoverCover

Love Ya Gyal/Love Sounds
Tory Lanez Feat. The-Dream

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
91% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Tory Lanez and The Dream keep their eyes on the prize.


Tory Lanez is not about to hold onto any secrets. He is in love with your girl. Not just looking to steal her for a night. He's expressing love, the type of tales that William Shakespeare once penned. Or, in more modern times, that wise St. Louis bard Nelly. Thematically, Tory's nostalgic vibe carries through, with narrative shades of "Dilemma." Only in true Tory fashion, he simply can't help himself. Before long, the song begins shifting into pure uninhibited sexuality, a transition that lends itself nicely to the beat switch.

As Part B slides in, Tory takes to the sultry RnB instrumental with a confident swagger, asserting his presence within the club. "You made moves in your city and did not get no permission," he sings, his voice teetering on falsetto. "You're not threatened by a good time and never with kissing." At this stage, men with tenuous relationships oughta tread lightly when Tory is in town. Especially when he's coming with such a lush musical arrangement, lined with deep synthesizers and atmospheric pads. Some might even call "Luv Ya Gyal / Love Sounds" the most elaborate piece of Lanez music in a minute.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you got a man, you know I got a lady
I know the thought of us fucking shawty, it's kinda crazy
Even the thought of me sayin' that shit soundin' crazy
Ooh, back it up, let me smoke it, drag it up
You be wantin' me every time that I'm rollin', actin’ up
Said I want you, girl, I want you but I told you that enough

Tory Lanez
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  1
  5
  766
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tory Lanez The-Dream chixtape 5
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tory Lanez & The-Dream Stage Elaborate Two-Part Epic "Love Ya Gyal/Love Sounds"
91
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject