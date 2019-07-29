Nike and Jordan Brand brought the heat this past weekend, releasing a handful of highly coveted sneakers including a trio of brand new Air Jordans as well as the Parra x Nike SB collab, and more. If you had trouble copping any of the popular Js or Nikes, StockX has you covered.

Among the most sought after sneaker releases were the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" and the new "PSG" Air Jordan 6, both of which are already considered two of the top Air Jordan drops of the year.

Scroll down to check out all of the biggest Nike and Air Jordan releases from the weekend and head over to StockX to snag a pair while you can.