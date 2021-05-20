Toosii Puts His Spin On Mooski's "Track Star"

TikTok is largely responsible for the top-selling singles this year but some have them come and go within a short frame of time. Few songs have been able to outlast their companion TikTok challenge like Mooski's "Track Star." Mind you, TikTok does deserve a lot of credit for its success but it's also the inspiration it provided other artists right now that has helped boost it even further.

Fresh off of the release of the megamix featuring A Boogie and Chris Brown, Toosii has now delivered his own rendition of the track. The original hook remains intact while Toosii strips the auto-tune down for raw delivery.

We recently caught up with Toosii for the latest edition of Rise & Grind which you can check out here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the one who made you a video vixen to them rich n***as

Really had you feelin' litty, bitch, I brought you out the city

I know you gon' do just what I say, I tell ya pop a titty

You not the type to never run from me, you always tell me give me