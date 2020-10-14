Toosii Finds His Out-Of-State Bae On "Met In LA"

Toosii has been bubbling up in these streets all year long. Perhaps, it's in part due to the confusion surrounding his name and the title of Drake's hit record but still, he's becoming one of the most promising newcomers in hip-hop. He unleashed his latest project, Poetic Pain last month. A 17-song project that had him front and center with Summer Walker serving as the only guest appearance on the song, "Love Cycle."

Even with the project finally out, he's keeping this ball rolling with another record, "Met In LA." Releasing an accompanying visual to launch the single, the rapper shows love to his L.A. bae for holding him down and loyally staying by his side.

Check out the latest offering from Toosii below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Met her in L.A., Florida state

Tryna make her my out of state bae

And I ain't buy you Cartier but I'm Prada you bae

Tell the truth, won't lie to you bae

Set the world of fire for you bae