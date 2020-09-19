James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. The notorious spy has been played by some legendary actors throughout the years, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently, Daniel Craig. With the latest film in the series No Time To Die dropping soon, Craig's time as the classic character is coming to an end. As a result, the franchise has been looking for a replacement, and now, it seems like they finally have their guy.

According to The Vulcan Reporter, Hardy is considered to be a shoe-in for the role. Rumors have been buzzing that they are looking to announce his role either at the end of the year or in 2021. In fact, some betting websites have adjusted the odds for Hardy taking the role, as it's looking more and more likely that he will be the next Bond.

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Fans of the series have been curious as to who would end up taking the role, with some clamoring for Idris Elba to take it. It's important to note that Hardy has yet to be officially announced, which means things can certainly change.

As of now, Hardy has yet to comment on the rumors.

