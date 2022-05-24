Tom Brady recently signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports which is supposed to last 10 years, beginning whenever he decides to retire from the game of football. It is a contract that is easily one of the biggest in the history of television, and fans are eager to see how Brady will do on TV. After all, he knows a lot about the game so it only makes sense that he would be a fantastic analyst with a lot of insight.

Recently, Brady was Inside The NBA where he was interviewed by the likes of Shaq and Charles Barkley. Barkley and Brady have a friendship together so you can only imagine the shenanigans they got up to on TV. In the end, however, things got pretty awkward as Barkley poked fun at Brady for the massive amount of cash he's about to acquire.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

“Tom, number one, if you’re worried about being the lowest-paid guy, why don’t you just quit, retire again and go to TV? I hear you got some change coming your way,” Barkley said. As you can see, Brady was not too interested in speaking on this, so he quickly changed the subject, albeit in awkward fashion.

“All in due time,” Brady said. “I think you guys are doing just fine yourselves.”

When Tony Romo signed a $20 million per year deal with CBS, everyone thought it was a huge contract. Now that Brady is making $37.5 million per year, it is clear that there is plenty of cash to go around these days.