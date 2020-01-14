Tom Brady has a huge decision to make this offseason as he will become a free agent for the first time in his career. The New England Patriots quarterback recently lost a huge game against the Tennessee Titans and now, fans are contemplating whether or not he will want to return to the city he has called home for 20 years. During the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former Colts punter spoke about some reports he saw which detailed how Brady has moved all of his stuff from his suite at Gillette Stadium.

As McAfee explains, players only do this when they are anticipating a change of scenery. McAfee spoke on his own experience and said he did the exact same thing when he knew his time in the league was up. He says other players have done this and that the Pats should take notice.

McAfee made sure to state that this isn't a telltale sign that Brady will leave. In fact, McAfee thinks it might be a leverage play so that the QB can get what he wants as soon as free agency starts. Regardless of what you believe, Brady's recent move is definitely a cause to raise your eyebrows.

Where would you like to see Brady go next season?