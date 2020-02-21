Tom Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career, starting next month. For the last 20 years, Brady has played for the New England Patriots and has won six championships in the process. Brady is highly regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and at 42 years old, some feel as though he still has what it takes to lead a championship-winning team. With this in mind, Brady has a huge decision to make: stay with the Patriots or go somewhere else.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Tennessee Titans have become a major threat to land the superstar quarterback. Despite Ryan Tannehill's phenomenal play last season, the Titans are interested in an upgrade and think Brady would be a great fit. From there, the Las Vegas Raiders are also a real possibility.

"I mean I always thought this was possible but I got even more of a hint that it’s more possible. Jeff Darlington basically … I mean, handicapped the Titans as the favorite right now. Which I was like, ‘Whoa. OK. I knew that Tennessee was an option,’ but he made it out to be more of an option than I realized it to be," Schefter said. "And in his mind, to rank the teams right now, would be Tennessee, Las Vegas, and New England.”

If you're a New England Patriots fan, this news should be quite concerning especially when you consider how important the quarterback is to the franchise. Only time will tell whether or not Brady decides to move on to someone new.