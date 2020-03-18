Many have called Tom Brady one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he has the credentials to back that. Since joining the Patriots in 2001, he's helped the team earn six Super Bowl rings. Unfortunately, he announced that his time with the team is over on social media today. However, it didn't take long for rumors to start floating around about who he'd be signing to next.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady is heading to Tampa Bay. Apparently, he's expected to land a spot as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though no official signing or announcement date has been made official just yet. Apparently, he has made an agreement in principle to become a Bucc with many sources claiming that the deal is worth $30M a year. However, there isn't any indication how long this would last.

Brady hit the 'Gram with two separate posts announcing his departure to the dismay of Patriots fans. However, he expressed that he's forever grateful to MA for embracing "this California kid like your own."

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he wrote in the statement.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Tom Brady and his apparent deal with the Buccaneers.