Tom Brady has enjoyed one of the best and most prolific careers in NFL history. The New England Patriots quarterback has won six Super Bowls and holds numerous records. At 42 years old, Brady is having one of his most underwhelming statistical seasons and fans have taken notice. For the first time since 2009, the Patriots will have to play in the Wild Card round as they weren't good enough to get a first-round bye. The team will be taking on the Tennessee Titans who surprised quite a few people this season.

If the Patriots lose on Saturday, some feel as though it will be Brady's last game with the Patriots. As you can imagine, the media has been asking Brady about this possibility. According to reporter Zack Cox, Brady isn't too concerned about the noise and is much more focused on the team's upcoming game.

“I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m pretty focused on what I need to do," Brady said. The Patriots are one of those teams who always manage to find a way to win so fans should rest easy heading into Saturday. Having said that, the Titans are on a hot streak and could prove to be a difficult challenge.

Even if this is Brady's last game in Foxboro, fans should be appreciative of everything he's done.