There is no denying just how accomplished Tom Brady is. The man has won six Super Bowl championships and all of them have been with the New England Patriots. Some people call him the best football player to ever step on the field. While sure, Brady is the most accomplished football player, he's definitely not the most talented. Regardless, Brady is confident in what he has accomplished and over the last couple of years, he has been antagonizing football fans outside of Massachussettes with his post-game videos.

On Sunday, the Patriots were looking to go 4-0 against the Buffalo Bills and that's exactly what they did with a 16-10 win. Despite being the supposed best player of all-time, Brady threw for one interception, 150 yards, and only completed 46 percent of his passes. Even with this lackluster performance in mind, Brady made sure to take to Twitter to let fans know he's coming with more scintillating play next week.

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for the Patriots, it turns out they get to play the Washington Redskins, the New York Giants, and New York Jets over their next three games. All three of those teams are awful and once Brady dispatches them easily, we're sure the Brady stans will be quick to point out his greatness, once again.

With a schedule like this, it's hard to see the Patriots losing a game this season.