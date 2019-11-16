With the success of Joker continuing to reach new levels every week, Director Todd Philips is constantly answering new questions about the film. Phillips recently spoke with the SBIFF Cinema Society at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and mentioned a particularly "insane" deleted scene, according to comicbook.com.

To preface, Philips explained, "So the other thing that's great about Joaquin is that he's always up to try things. So, we would finish our days early sometimes and we started doing this thing, Joaquin and I, we called it ... a study of insomnia. It was our own fun little thing like we have an hour left in the day, let's light this kitchen, Joaquin let's do something over by the sink or the fridge, and let's just set up two cameras, Larry (Sher) would operate one, Jeff (Groth) would operate the other, and we would do these things—the fridge was one of those."

He continued, "It wasn’t in the script it was something that Joaquin just kind of did and there was a few others, there's only one other that's in the movie and it's when he's laughing after he goes to Zazie's (Beetz) apartment and he comes back down the hall and he's laughing alone in that living room, that was another one."

"There were two or three others we shot, one that is amazing in a bathtub, but I don't think we can actually include it in an R-rated movie and it's not because it was pornographic, it was just insane," according to Phillips. Unfortunately, he didn't reveal any other information about the scene. It's up to our imagination to picture what made the now-deleted take so "insane."