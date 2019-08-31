Todd philips
- MoviesTodd Phillips Says "Insane" Bathroom Scene Had To Be Cut From "Joker"What could this have been?By Cole Blake
- MoviesTourists Flocking To The "Joker" Stairs Are Leaving Bronx Locals UpsetBronx residents want their stairs back.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJared Leto Reportedly Tried To Kill Todd Phillips' "Joker" MovieJared Leto was reportedly acting like a baby.By Aron A.
- MoviesWarner Bros. Responds To "Joker" Concerns From Aurora Shooting Victims ParentsWarner Bros. finally addresses the elephant in the room.By Aron A.
- MoviesCritics Say Joaquin Phoenix Gives An Oscar-Worthy Performance In "Joker"The "Joker" premiere has left critics excited.By Cole Blake