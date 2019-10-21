This weekend, Joker pulled in $106.2 million at the global box office, bringing its total tally to $737.5 million.

According to Forbes, this makes the film one of the most profitable "big" comic book films ever, joining the ranks of flicks such as Man Of Steel, Ant-Man and The Wasp and Justice League. This profitability is measured in matching budget in comparison with global gross.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"It’s already in territory that nobody thought it would get to. It’s achieved a box office that is above the wildest expectations of the studio and analysts,” Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore tells the Associated Press. “Even if the box office stopped right now it’s an absolute, unqualified success.”

Currently, the film is on track to becoming the highest-grossing R-Rated film of all time, trailing only behind The Matrix Reloaded, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 in global sales. Once it reaches the $758 million mark, it will also become the year's biggest non-Disney/Marvel; release, beating out Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

While it continues to rack up major numbers, the film still fell out of its top spot as Angelina jolie's maleficent: Mistress of Evil debuted at No.1 despite subpar domestic sales. Projected to make $45 million,t he film only did $36 million while bringing in $117 million overseas.