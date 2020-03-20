Todd Gurley was one of the best running backs in the entire NFL just a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, knee problems have kept his production at a minimum and yesterday, the Los Angeles Rams decided to release him after attempting a trade. This put Gurley on the free-agent market and needless to say, numerous teams were interested in his services.

Today, it was announced that Gurley would be signing with the Atlanta Falcons which means he is on his way home. The running back is 25 years old and is getting a 1-year deal for an unspecified amount. This is huge news for Falcons fans who haven't had a lot to cheer about over the past few years (28-3). The Falcons announced the deal with a funny meme that references all of the fans who were demanding for Gurley to get signed.

It remains to be seen whether or not this move will actually help the Falcons. It's also up for debate whether or not Gurley can get his knee problems in order. The consensus is that Gurley has degenerative damage in his knee which won't go away anytime soon. With this in mind, it's clear the Falcons are taking a short-term risk. If Gurley gets back to his old ways, we could see a longer contract come his way in the future.

How do you feel about this signing? Let us know in the comments below.