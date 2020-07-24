TMG FRE$H & Tee Grizzley Pour One Out For The Haters With "Champagne Cry"

Sometimes you have to just give a toast to those that try to hate on you, and Bay Area native TMG FRE$H decided to make a song just about that and even got Tee Grizzley to jump on the track.



Photo by HNHH

"Champagne Cry"is a catchy tune that, much like the title suggests, is all about pouring one out for anyone that ever tried to downplay your wave in any way, shape or form. Both TMG and Grizzley even warn their foes that things can get ugly if need be, but we're sure these guys would much rather settle on just ignoring the naysayers and making fire collabs together.

Listen to "Champagne Cry" by TMG FRE$H and Tee Grizzley below, and let us know what you think of the track down below in the comment section:

Quotable Lyrics

Wish a n***a ever would try, try

We gon' get his whole shirt tie-dye

He gon' have to know what's up with my side

He gon' have to take it up with my guys

You are not dealing with a nice guy

F*ck it, let the champagne cry

F*ck it, let the champagne cry

F*ck it, let the champagne cry



