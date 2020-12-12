Jordan Brand has been putting together a ton of great collaborations this year and with just a few weeks left in 2020, it seems as though they are poised for at least one more. Philippines based sneaker store Titan has been making waves for quite some time and over the years, they have teamed up with LeBron James for some collabs on his signature shoes. Now, Titan is linking up with Jumpman for a special colorway of their brand new silhouette, the Air Jordan 35.

This special model has been teased for quite some time now and features some unique features. The upper is comprised of beige leather and suede, all while black appears at the back. On the heel tab and the side panels, we get some orange, which helps deliver a nice bit of contrast. From there, a gold Jumpman logo is found on the tongue, all while a gold Titan logo is placed on the insole.

For now, a release date for North America has yet to be announced although sneakerheads in Asia will be able to get their hands on these as of Friday, December 18th. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

