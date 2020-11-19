This year, Jumpman has been impressing fans with a plethora of great releases. While fans have mostly been subjected to retro releases, the brand has also been focusing on their news Air Jordan silhouette, appropriately called the Air Jordan 35. As is the case with all of their new silhouettes, Jordan Brand is already preparing a whole slew of collaborations. Of course, one of those collabs was the Fragment x Air Jordan 35 which came in a blue, black, and white offering.

Now, a brand new collaboration with Titan has surfaced online, and so far, it's looking pretty clean. For those who don't know, Titan is a sneaker store in the Philippines that has done numerous collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in the past. In the photos below, you can see that the shoe is covered in beige overlays all while black material is found towards the back. From there, orange and gold highlights can be found throughout the silhouette, leading to a clean overall look.

As of right now, there is no release date for these, although you can expect them to drop in the near future. Regardless, we will be sure to keep you updated so keep it locked to HNHH for more information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike