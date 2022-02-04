Actress Tisha Campbell filed a police report following an incident in which she thinks she almost got "snatched up" waiting for a taxi in Brownsville, Texas where she has been filming. Last week, the actress posted a video on her Instagram explaining the situation in detail, even revealing in her caption, "it was a set up fo real."

As Campbell is still "traumatized by the whole thing," her publicist revealed that the actress has since left the state of Texas. The actress felt that people needed to know this happened to her as she believes, "it's important for people to be aware."

After explaining in her video that there were no Ubers in the area, the actress then described her experience when a "real sketchy looking" van pulled up after she thought she had called for a taxi. "The backseat looked like it was snatched out, and snatched out for a f*cking reason," and two men were urging her to "get in" the vehicle. The Martin actress refused.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trying to put the pieces together herself, the actress realized the guy who had given her the number for the taxi was no longer in the front desk area. After asking a woman in the area about the man, the actress revealed that the woman questioned why the man even gave her the number, stating, "this isn't a normal number."

The Brownsville Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the actresses' claims issuing a statement they could although stated they "could not validate Ms. Campbell's stay in Brownsville hotels nor any other claims made in the video."

We'll keep you posted as this story continues to unravel. Check out Tisha's initial Instagram video explaining the ordeal below.



